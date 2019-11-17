AstraZeneca Announces New Data From Phase III DAPA-HF Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca announced new data from five additional analyses of the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial, which showed that FARXIGA reduced the risk of the primary composite outcome of worsening heart failure (HF), defined as hospitalization or an urgent visit, or death from cardiovascular (CV) causes versus placebo, when added to standard of care.

DAPA-HF is the first outcomes trial with an SGLT2 inhibitor investigating the treatment of HF in patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The new analyses showed the consistency of these results across patient subgroups with and without T2D, an early onset of effects, and improvement in patient-reported outcomes of HF-related health status.

Across all five analyses, FARXIGA showed improvements versus placebo in the worsening or progression of the disease and improved patient-reported symptoms and quality of life.

In a separate press release, AstraZeneca said that New results from a pre-specified subgroup analysis of the TWILIGHT trial showed that BRILINTA monotherapy reduced the risk of clinically relevant bleeding compared to dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) over 12 months in high-risk patients with non-ST elevation acute coronary syndromes (NSTE-ACS).

