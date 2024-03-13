News & Insights

AstraZeneca Announces Initiation Of Phase III Trial With BREZTRI

March 13, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca announced the initiation of THARROS, a Phase III trial to investigate the potential effect of triple-combination inhaled therapy BREZTRI AEROSPHERE on severe cardiopulmonary outcomes, in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who also have elevated cardiopulmonary risk, irrespective of their exacerbation history. The cardiopulmonary outcome measures investigated in THARROS include death from respiratory and cardiac causes.

Fernando Martinez, International Co-ordinating Investigator in the THARROS trial said: "If positive, the THARROS trial will provide critical evidence about the potential of single inhaler, triple combination therapy to reduce severe cardiopulmonary events and further advance treatment goals in COPD, including for patients with no history of exacerbations, for whom no evidence currently exists."

