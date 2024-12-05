AstraZeneca announces FDA approval for Imfinzi

AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Imfinzi has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer, or LS-SCLC, whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
