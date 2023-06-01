News & Insights

AstraZeneca Announces Discontinuation Of IBD Development Programme For Brazikumab

June 01, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced the discontinuation of the brazikumab inflammatory bowel disease development programme, being investigated for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The company said the decision to discontinue IBD development follows a recent review of brazikumab's development timeline and the context of a competitive landscape that has continued to evolve. The timeline was impacted by delays that could not be mitigated following global events.

AbbVie contributed to funding of the development programme, but this funding will now cease.

