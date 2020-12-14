Markets
AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Trixeo Aerosphere In EU - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said Trixeo Aerosphere has been approved in the European Union for maintenance treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the ETHOS Phase III trial.

Trixeo Aerosphere was recommended for marketing authorisation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in October 2020.

Trixeo Aerosphere is approved under the brand name Breztri Aerosphere in Japan, China and the US for patients with COPD.

