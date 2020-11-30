AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Forxiga In Japan For Chronic Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced the company's Forxiga has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure who are receiving standard of care. The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from the DAPA-HF Phase III trial.

Forxiga (dapagliflozin) is approved in the US, Europe, and several other countries around the world for the treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In 2013, AstraZeneca K.K., a unit in Japan of AstraZeneca, entered into an agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical for Forxiga. Based on this agreement, Ono is responsible for distribution and marketing of Forxiga tablets in Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.