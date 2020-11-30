Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Forxiga In Japan For Chronic Heart Failure

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced the company's Forxiga has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure who are receiving standard of care. The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on positive results from the DAPA-HF Phase III trial.

Forxiga (dapagliflozin) is approved in the US, Europe, and several other countries around the world for the treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In 2013, AstraZeneca K.K., a unit in Japan of AstraZeneca, entered into an agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical for Forxiga. Based on this agreement, Ono is responsible for distribution and marketing of Forxiga tablets in Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular