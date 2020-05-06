AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Farxiga In The US - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said the company's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) has been approved in the US to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with and without type-2 diabetes.

Farxiga is the first sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor approved by the US FDA indicated to treat patients with HFrEF. In 2019, the US FDA approved Farxiga to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adult patients with T2D and established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

