AstraZeneca and Merck Get a Boost as FDA Approves New Use for Cancer Drug

The regulator approved the use of Lynparza, jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Merck, to treat pancreatic cancer.

The regulator approved the use of Lynparza to treat pancreatic cancer.

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. got a boost from the Food and Drug Administration Monday that is likely to help drive already strong demand for the cancer drug Lynparza.

The regulator approved the drug, jointly developed by the companies, to treat pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly types of the disease. Lynparza had already been given the go-ahead to treat ovarian and breast cancer.

AstraZeneca stock (ticker: AZN) was up about 0.3%, while Merck stock (MRK) fell about 0.2% in Monday trading. AstraZeneca stock has gained 33.7% in 2019, while Merck is up 21%, compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 28.6%.

Lynparza is part of a class of drugs known as PARP inhibitors, which work by stopping DNA from repairing itself, halting the growth of tumors. The approval of Lynparza to treat pancreatic cancer will likely help reinforce the drug as the leading PARP inhibitor.

AstraZeneca’s sales of cancer drugs, which include Tagrisso as well as Lynparza, have surged. Sales of cancer drugs rose 48% year over year in the third quarter, contributing to an overall 16% increase in sales.

The loss of patents on several key drugs had hit sales hard, but investments made over the last several years are bearing fruit. Pascal Soriot, the CEO, said after AstraZeneca disclosed its results in October that the company has reached a turning point, and that management expects a period of strong growth.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.