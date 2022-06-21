AstraZeneca and Ionis drug for rare disease achieves positive trial data

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - An interim analysis of AstraZeneca AZN.L and partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals' IONS.O eplontersen showed the experimental drug met the main goals in a late-stage trial in patients with a rare, fatal disease, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Based on the results, the companies plan to file an application to market the therapy in the United States later this year in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman )

