AstraZeneca And Bristol Myers Reportedly In Talks On $400 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) are in talks over a $400 billion deal to combine the companies, Financial Times reported.

Neither company has disclosed any details of the merger, and deal closure timelines are unclear.

Both AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb have significant overlap in the oncology pipeline. In Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi are in a competitive dynamic in indications including lung cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and liver cancer.

If completed, the megadeal can be one of the largest mergers in biotech history.

For the second quarter of 2026, AstraZeneca's total revenue increased to $15.38 billion from $14.46 billion in the prior year. For Bristol Myers Squibb, the second-quarter revenue increased to $12.97 billion from $12.27 billion in the year-ago period.

AZN has traded between $145.80 and $212.71 over the last year. AZN closed Friday's trade at $169.64, down 0.99%. In the overnight market, AZN is down 0.74% at $168.39.

BMY has traded between $42.52 and $65.66 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $65.31, up 0.69%. In the overnight market, BMY is up 2.74% at $67.10.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.