AstraZeneca-Amgen experimental drug fails late-stage asthma study

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca AZN.L and Amgen AMGN.O said on Tuesday their experimental asthma drug tezepelumab failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients' dependence on steroids while keeping the condition in check in a late-stage trial.

The 48-week trial involved patients with severe asthma who required oral corticosteroids on top of the standard regimen, the companies said, adding that their medication was compared against placebo.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.