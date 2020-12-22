US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca-Amgen experimental drug fails late-stage asthma study

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Amgen said on Tuesday their experimental asthma drug tezepelumab failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients' dependence on steroids while keeping the condition in check in a late-stage trial.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca AZN.L and Amgen AMGN.O said on Tuesday their experimental asthma drug tezepelumab failed to meet the main goal of reducing patients' dependence on steroids while keeping the condition in check in a late-stage trial.

The 48-week trial involved patients with severe asthma who required oral corticosteroids on top of the standard regimen, the companies said, adding that their medication was compared against placebo.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN AMGN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular