AstraZeneca, Amgen Announce Market Availability Of Tezspire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) announced Thursday the availability of Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) for shipment to wholesalers in the US.

Tezspire was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 17, 2021 for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

Tezspire is a first-in-class biologic for severe asthma that acts at the top of the inflammatory cascade by targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an epithelial cytokine.

