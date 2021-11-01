Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Agrees To Transfer Global Rights To Eklira, Duaklir To Covis Pharma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) has agreed to transfer global rights to Eklira, and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group. Covis will pay the company $270 million on completion. Eklira and Duaklir are inhaled respiratory medicines used for the maintenance treatment of COPD. AstraZeneca licensed the global rights to the products from Almirall in 2014.

AstraZeneca noted that the income arising from the upfront payment will be fully offset by a charge for derecognition of the associated intangible asset and as a result no other operating income will be recognised in its financial statements. The deal will not impact financial guidance for 2021, the company stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular