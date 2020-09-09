Astrazeneca adds to Indian share falls, Reliance gets boost

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked a deepening sell-off on global stock markets on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca's ASTR.NS domestic unit down up to 12.3% after the UK drugmaker paused global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.76% to 11,231.10, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.79% to 38,063.11 by 0449 GMT.

Losses in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS were heavier, topping 1.1%, after technology stocks were hammered again on Wall Street overnight, sending the Nasdaq into correction territory. MKTS/GLOB

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS provided some support to the Nifty, rising as much as 1.5% after the company said private equity firm Silver Lake would invest 75 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in its retail arm.

Almost all major sectors in Mumbai were trading lower, however, with the Nifty bank index .NSEBANK falling 1.94% and the Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR shedding 0.92%.

HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS were among the top drags, falling as much as 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and IT performed slightly better, with the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM rising 0.16%, while the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT fell only 0.51%.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said late on Tuesday it was pausing late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with the University of Oxford, widely seen as of one of the leading vaccine candidates against the new coronavirus.

($1 = 73.7050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

