AstraZeneca : Lynparza Combination Improves PFS In Phase III Ovarian Cancer Trial

April 05, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) said results from an interim analysis of the DUO-O Phase III trial showed treatment with a combination of Lynparza (olaparib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), chemotherapy and bevacizumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemotherapy plus bevacizumab (control arm) in newly diagnosed patients with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer without tumour BRCA mutations.

Patients were treated with Imfinzi in combination with chemotherapy and bevacizumab followed by Imfinzi, Lynparza and bevacizumab as maintenance therapy.

In an additional arm, Imfinzi, chemotherapy plus bevacizumab showed a numerical improvement in PFS versus the control arm but did not reach statistical significance at this interim analysis.

At the time of this planned interim analysis, the overall survival (OS) and other secondary endpoints are immature and will be formally assessed at a subsequent analysis, the company said.

