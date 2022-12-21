Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Combination Approved In EU For Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer Treatment

December 21, 2022 — 02:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the European Union for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).

The approval by the European Commission was based on the primary results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial. The results showed Imfinzi combination reduced risk of the death by 24% compared to chemotherapy alone.

The approval follows the recommendation by The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in November 2022.

Imfinzi plus chemotherapy is approved in the US and other countries for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic Biliary tract cancer. Regulatory applications are also currently under review in Japan and several other countries based on the TOPAZ-1 results.

Biliary tract cancer is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal (GI) cancers that form in the cells of the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.