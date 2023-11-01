News & Insights

AstraZeneca : Canada Approves Ultomiris For Adults With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

November 01, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said that Health Canada approved Ultomiris (ravulizumab) as the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD.

NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS), including the spine and optic nerves. Most people living with NMOSD experience unpredictable relapses, characterised by a new onset of neurologic symptoms or worsening of existing neurologic symptoms, which tend to be severe and recurrent and may result in permanent disability.

Ultomiris is currently approved for the treatment of certain adults with NMOSD in the European Union (EU), Japan and other countries.

