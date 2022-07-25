AstraZeneca : Ultomiris Recommended For Approval In EU For Treatment Of Neuromuscular Disease

(RTTNews) - Ultomiris or ravulizumab has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union as an add-on to standard therapy for the treatment of adult patients with generalised myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said in a statement on Monday.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency issued its positive opinion based on results from the CHAMPION-MG Phase III trial.

In the trial, Ultomiris was superior to placebo in the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Myasthenia Gravis-Activities of Daily Living Profile total score at Week 26, a patient-reported scale that assesses patients' abilities to perform daily activities.

generalised myasthenia gravis is a rare, debilitating, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease that leads to a loss of muscle function and severe weakness.

Ultomiris was approved in the US for adults with generalised myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive in April 2022, and regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries, including Japan.

