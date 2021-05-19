AstraZeneca : New Data From MELTEMI Trial Confirm Long-Term Safety In Severe Eosinophilic Asthma

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca UK Ltd (AZN, AZN.L) said that results from a new integrated analysis, including data from the MELTEMI Phase III open-label extension trial, showed FASENRA or benralizumab was well-tolerated for up to five years, with a long-term safety profile consistent with previous phase III trials in adult patients with severe asthma.

During the BORA and MELTEMI extension trials period, adverse events and serious adverse events did not increase from rates comparable to placebo observed in the phase III pivotal trials.

Rates of serious infection, hypersensitivity, immunogenicity, and malignancy were low across all treatment groups, with no deaths during the on-treatment window.

The most commonly reported adverse events during the open-label period for patients receiving FASENRA every eight weeks were nasopharyngitis, asthma, headache, and bronchitis. The data confirm FASENRA's well-established safety profile.

In secondary endpoints, FASENRA sustained the reduction in asthma exacerbation rates observed during predecessor SIROCCO, CALIMA, ZONDA and BORA Phase III trials with annualized asthma exacerbation rates remaining consistently low over the five-year treatment period.

In patients taking high-dosage inhaled corticosteroids with blood eosinophil levels of greater than or equal to 300 cells per microliter who received FASENRA every eight weeks, annualized asthma exacerbation rates decreased from 3.1 exacerbation/year pre-treatment to 0.5 in the predecessor studies with a further reduction to 0.2 by year four of the open-label trial.

In the same treatment group 59% of patients experienced zero exacerbations during the four years of the open-label period (BORA and MELTEMI) and at least 75% of patients each year experienced zero exacerbations. In the final year of the trial 87% of patients experienced zero exacerbations.

