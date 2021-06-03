AstraZeneca : Late-stage Trial Shows Lynparza Reduces Recurrence, Death In Breast Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) Lynparza or olaparib reduced the risk of cancer recurrence in the adjuvant treatment of patients with germline BRCA-mutated high-risk early breast cancer, as per OlympiA phase III trial.

The results, which were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that Lynparza reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences, second cancers or death by 42%.

At three years, 85.9% of patients treated with Lynparza remained alive and free of invasive breast cancer and second cancers versus 77.1% on placebo.

Lynparza also demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of distant disease-free survival in the overall trial population. Lynparza reduced the risk of distant disease recurrence or death by 43%.

At the time of this initial data cut-off, fewer deaths had occurred in patients receiving Lynparza, but the difference in overall survival did not reach statistical significance. The trial will continue to assess overall survival as a secondary endpoint.

In the US, Lynparza is approved for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or metastatic setting.

Lynparza is not currently approved for the adjuvant treatment of gBRCAm high-risk HER2-negative early breast cancer.

