AstraZeneca : Japan Approves Lynparza To Treat Three Types Of Advanced Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that Japan has approved Lynparza or olaparib for the treatment of three types of advanced cancer: ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

The companies stated that the approvals authorize Lynparza for use as maintenance treatment after first-line chemotherapy containing bevacizumab in patients with homologous recombination repair deficient (HRD) ovarian cancer; the treatment of patients with BRCA gene-mutated or BRCAm castration-resistant prostate cancer with distant metastasis or mCRPC; and maintenance treatment after platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with BRCAm curatively unresectable pancreas cancer.

The approvals by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare were based on results from the PAOLA-1, PROfound and POLO Phase 3 trials.

The companies said that the safety and efficacy of LYNPARZA have not been established in pediatric patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.