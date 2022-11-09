AstraZeneca : FDA Panel Recommends Approval Of Asthma Treatment PT027 In Adults But Not For Children

(RTTNews) - The U.S. FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee voted 16 to 1 in favor of approval of PT027 (albuterol/budesonide) for the treatment of asthma in people aged 18 years and older, but voted against its approval in children.

The same committee voted 9 to 8 that the data do not support a favourable benefit risk profile for the use of PT027 for the treatment of asthma in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said in a statement.

The committee also voted 16 to 1 that the data do not support a favourable benefit risk assessment for the use of PT027 for the treatment of asthma in children aged 4 to 11 years.

PT027 is a potential first-in-class, pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI), fixed-dose combination rescue medication in the US containing albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist, and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid (ICS). It is being developed by AstraZeneca and Avillion.

The FDA had accepted the New Drug Application for PT027 in the first half of 2022 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for the first half of 2023.

