AstraZeneca : FDA Asks Additional Data On Fasenra In Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it received a complete response letter or CRL from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Fasenra (benralizumab) for patients with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps or CRSwNP.

The complete response letter requested additional clinical data and the company is working closely with the FDA regarding next steps, AstraZeneca said in a latter.

The company noted that it remains committed to bringing Fasenra to patients with CRSwNP and a second Phase III trial, ORCHID, in this indication is ongoing.

CRSwNP is characterised by persistent inflammation of the mucous membrane lining the nasal passages and sinuses accompanied by benign growths, called nasal polyps.

Nasal polyps can block nasal passages and lead to breathing problems, reduction in the sense of smell, nasal discharge, sleep disturbance and other adverse effects on quality of life. Eosinophilic infiltration of the tissues is thought to play a role in the disease pathophysiology.

Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries and is approved for self-administration in the US, EU and other countries.

Fasenra was developed by AstraZeneca and is in-licensed from BioWa Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.