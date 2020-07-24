AstraZeneca : FDA Approves Breztri Aerosphere For Maintenance Treatment Of COPS

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Breztri Aerosphere for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

The company noted that Breztri Aerosphere is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or for the treatment of asthma in the US or other countries. Breztri Aerosphere is approved in Japan and China for patients with COPD and under regulatory review in the EU.

As per the terms of the past agreement to acquire Pearl Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca will make a $150 million milestone payment upon US regulatory approval of Breztri Aerosphere for COPD. This is the final development and regulatory milestone under that agreement.

COPD is a progressive disease which can cause obstruction of airflow in the lungs resulting in debilitating bouts of breathlessness. Improving lung function, reducing exacerbations and managing daily symptoms such as breathlessness are important treatment goals in the management of COPD.

