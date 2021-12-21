AstraZeneca: Ultomiris Accepted For FDA Priority Review For GMG - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in adults with generalised myasthenia gravis or gMG.

gMG is a rare, debilitating, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease that leads to a loss of muscle function and severe weakness. It can occur at any age, but it most commonly begins for women before the age of 40 and for men after the age of 60.

The sBLA submission in the US is based on positive Phase III trial of Ultomiris in gMG, which were announced by AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, Alexion, in July 2021. In this, Ultomiris significantly improved functional activities as measured by Myasthenia Gravis-Activities of Daily Living Profile.

The company noted that the FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date during the second quarter of 2022, following use of a rare disease priority review voucher by Alexion.

Regulatory submissions for Ultomiris for the treatment of gMG are also currently under review with health authorities in the European Union and Japan.

Marc Dunoyer, Chief Executive Officer, Alexion, said, "Soliris was the first new treatment approved for this devastating disease in approximately 60 years, and this filing for Ultomiris demonstrates Alexion's continued commitment to improve outcomes for patients living with gMG. The Phase III trial shows that Ultomiris may help a broader range of patients including those with milder symptoms or who are earlier in their treatment journey."

