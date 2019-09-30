AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Shows 52% Reduction In Disease Progression In FLAURA Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) presented the overall survival results from the Phase III FLAURA trial of Tagrisso. In the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, Tagrisso showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival, a key secondary endpoint for Tagrisso versus gefitinib or erlotinib. The safety and tolerability of Tagrisso was consistent with its established profile.

The FLAURA trial met its primary endpoint in July 2017, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.