Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: Phase III Data Show Significant Copper Mobilization From Tissues With ALXN1840

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said the detailed results from the positive FoCus phase III trial in Wilson disease showed that ALXN1840 met primary endpoint showing three-times greater copper mobilization from tissues compared to the standard of care arm, including in patients who had been treated previously for an average of 10 years. In the trial, people taking ALXN1840 experienced rapid copper mobilization, with a response at four weeks and sustained through 48 weeks.

Also, ALXN1840 was well tolerated and the long-term safety and efficacy of ALXN1840 is being assessed in an up to 60-month extension period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular