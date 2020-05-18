AstraZeneca: NMPA Approves Bevespi Aerosphere In China For Patients With COPD

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said the company's Bevespi Aerosphere has been approved in China as a maintenance treatment to relieve symptoms in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company noted that this was the first approval by the National Medical Products Administration for a maintenance, fixed-dose, long-acting dual bronchodilator combination therapy in a pressurised metered-dose inhaler.

Bevespi Aerosphere is already approved in the US, EU, Japan and other countries for the long-term maintenance treatment of moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.