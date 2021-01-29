Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: New Data Show TAGRISSO Provides Benefits Independent Of Prior Chemotherapy Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said results from an exploratory analysis of the ADAURA Phase III trial showed TAGRISSO extended disease-free survival in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer regardless of prior adjuvant chemotherapy treatment or stage of disease. Adjuvant TAGRISSO reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 84% in patients who had been treated with prior adjuvant chemotherapy and by 77% in patients who had not.

The company also stated that a separate exploratory post-hoc analysis of patient-reported outcomes in ADAURA showed that patients treated with TAGRISSO maintained their quality of life, with no clinically meaningful differences in physical or mental health measures in the TAGRISSO and placebo arms.

TAGRISSO was recently approved in the US for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage EGFRm NSCLC after tumor resection with curative intent based on the ADAURA Phase III trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular