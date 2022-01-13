AstraZeneca: New Data In Liver, Biliary Tract, Prostate Cancer Treatment With Imfinzi And Lynparza

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced Thursday new data in liver, biliary tract and prostate cancer treatment with practice-changing Imfinzi and Lynparza.

The company noted that Imfinzi combinations show meaningful overall survival in liver and biliary tract cancers. Further, Lynparza combined with abiraterone will demonstrate clinical benefit regardless of biomarker status in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

AstraZeneca will present new data in liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers illustrating its ambition to revolutionise cancer care at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium or ASCO GI and the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium or ASCO GU.

Across the two meetings, the company will feature a total of 35 abstracts.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said, "There is an urgent need for new effective treatment options to delay disease recurrence and improve survival for patients with advanced liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers. Our data for Imfinzi and Lynparza at these two meetings will illustrate how AstraZeneca is extending the benefits of our medicines into new areas where progress for patients has been limited."

The company said that at ASCO GI, a late-breaking presentation will feature results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit with a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) in 1st-line unresectable liver cancer.

A second late-breaking presentation will highlight results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial for Imfinzi plus chemotherapy in advanced biliary tract cancer, which was unblinded early at an interim analysis in October 2021 due to clear evidence of efficacy.

Also at the meeting, the first data from Imfinzi plus bevacizumab in the Study 22 Phase II trial will provide the efficacy and safety profile of this combination in unresectable liver cancer.

At ASCO GU, a late-breaking presentation will showcase the results from the PROpel Phase III trial of Lynparza (olaparib) plus abiraterone, which showed the combination significantly delayed disease progression in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) regardless of biomarker status.

