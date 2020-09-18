AstraZeneca: LYNPARZA Shows Progression-free Survival Benefit In Five-year Follow-up Data

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc., announced LYNPARZA showed a long-term progression-free survival benefit versus placebo as a 1st-line maintenance treatment in patients with newly diagnosed, advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer who had a complete or partial response following platinum-based chemotherapy.

The companies said five-year follow-up data from the phase III SOLO-1 trial showed LYNPARZA reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67% and improved progression-free survival to a median of 56.0 months versus 13.8 months for placebo. At five years, 48.3% of patients treated with LYNPARZA remained free from disease progression versus 20.5% on placebo. The median duration of treatment with LYNPARZA was 24.6 months versus 13.9 months with placebo. The safety profile of LYNPARZA was consistent with previous observations.

The phase III SOLO-1 trial met the primary endpoint of PFS in June 2018, which formed the basis of approvals in the US, the EU, Japan, China, and several other countries.

