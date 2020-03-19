AstraZeneca: Lynparza Gets Orphan Drug Designation In Japan

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN), a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, said Thursday that Lynparza received orphan drug designation or ODD in Japan for the maintenance treatment of germline BRCA-mutated curatively unresectable pancreatic cancer.

The pharma major revealed that the orphan drug designation was on based on the Phase III POLO trial that showed Lynparza nearly doubled the time patients lived without disease progression versus placebo.

Lynparza is co-developed and co-commercialised with MSD Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., US.

Pancreatic cancer, which has the lowest survival rate of the most common cancers, is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate below 10 percent in almost every country.

