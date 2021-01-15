Markets
AstraZeneca: Four-week Dosing Option Approved For Imfinzi In The EU

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said the company's Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the European Union and the UK for an additional dosing option, a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, in locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer. The new option extends dosing from two to four weeks.

The approval was based on data from several Imfinzi clinical trials. The company noted that the approval follows an accelerated assessment by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency, which recommended approval in December 2020.

