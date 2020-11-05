Markets
AstraZeneca: Forxiga Gets EU Approval For Heart Failure - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) Thursday announced that its Forxiga (dapagliflozin) has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HFrEF in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.

Forxiga is the first SGLT2 inhibitor approved in the EU for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in adult patients with and without type-2 diabetes.

The EU approval is based on positive results from the landmark DAPA-HF Phase III trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine .7 It follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

The company noted that Forxiga is the first sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 or SGLT2 inhibitor to have shown a statistically significant reduction in the risk of the composite of cardiovascular death or worsening of HF events.

Forxiga, known as Farxiga in the US, is already approved in the US for the treatment of patients with HFrEF and is currently under review in Japan and in several over countries around the world.

