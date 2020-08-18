AstraZeneca: FDA To Review Imfinzi For New Less-frequent Dosing Option

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced acceptance for supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Imfinzi (durvalumab). It has been granted Priority Review for a new four-week, fixed-dose regimen for treatment in the approved indications of non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date is during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Imfinzi is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer after chemoradiation therapy in the US, Japan, China, across the EU and in many other countries. It is also approved for previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer in the US and several other countries.

The company said the new option would extend dosing to four weeks in non-small cell lung and bladder cancer reducing medical visits by half.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.