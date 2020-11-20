AstraZeneca: FDA Approves New Dosing Option For Imfinzi - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for an additional dosing option, a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, in the approved indications of unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer. The decision follows the Priority Review granted by the FDA in August 2020.

The company noted that the four-week 1,500mg fixed-dosing option for Imfinzi is also under regulatory review in several other countries, including in the EU where the new dosing option was granted accelerated assessment.

