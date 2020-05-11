AstraZeneca: FDA Approves Lynparza In Treatment Of HRD-positive Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) and MSD Inc. announced that Lynparza?(olaparib) has been approved in the US as 1st-line maintenance treatment in combination with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. Following the approval for Lynparza in the US, AstraZeneca will receive from MSD Inc. $100 million in collaboration revenue.

The FDA approval was based on a biomarker subgroup analysis of the phase III PAOLA-1 trial which showed that Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab maintenance treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67%.

