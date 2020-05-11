Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: FDA Approves Lynparza In Treatment Of HRD-positive Ovarian Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) and MSD Inc. announced that Lynparza?(olaparib) has been approved in the US as 1st-line maintenance treatment in combination with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. Following the approval for Lynparza in the US, AstraZeneca will receive from MSD Inc. $100 million in collaboration revenue.

The FDA approval was based on a biomarker subgroup analysis of the phase III PAOLA-1 trial which showed that Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab maintenance treatment reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular