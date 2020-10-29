AstraZeneca: FASENRA Eliminates Oral Corticosteroid Use In Asthma Patients

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said high-level results from the PONENTE Phase IIIb open-label trial showed FASENRA (benralizumab) eliminated the use of maintenance oral corticosteroids in OCS-dependent asthma patients. The company said, on the first primary endpoint, 62% of patients achieved complete elimination of daily oral corticosteroids use. On the second primary endpoint, 81% of patients achieved complete elimination or were able to reduce their daily oral corticosteroids dose to 5mg or less when further reduction was not possible due to adrenal insufficiency.

FASENRA is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma. It is being evaluated in eight eosinophil-driven diseases beyond severe asthma.

FASENRA was developed by AstraZeneca and is in-licensed from BioWa, Inc., a unit of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan. PONENTE included nearly 600 patients in Europe, North America, South America, and Taiwan.

