AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza For Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) Thursday announced that Lynparza (olaparib), jointly developed by the company and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), has been approved in the European Union for treating prostate cancer as well as Ovarian Cancer.

Lynparza is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumours harbouring a deficiency in HRR

The EU has approved Lynparza for the 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab of patients with homologous recombination deficient or HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. Following this approval, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment from Merck of $25 million that will be booked as collaboration revenue during the fourth quarter.

The approval for ovarian cancer was based on a biomarker subgroup analysis of the PAOLA-1 Phase III trial.

Lynparza also received EU approval to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC with breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2 (BRCA1/2) mutations, a subpopulation of homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

This approval for prostate cancer was based on a subgroup analysis of the PROfound Phase III trial which showed Lynparza demonstrated a substantial improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival.

Both approvals follow the recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in September 2020.

Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab is approved in the US and in several other countries as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for patients with HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer and is currently under regulatory review in other countries around the world.

Lynparza is also approved in the US for men with HRR gene-mutated mCRPC based on the PROfound Phase III trial. Regulatory reviews are ongoing in other countries around the world.

