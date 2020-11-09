AstraZeneca: EU Approves Calquence To Treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday that the European Commission has approved Calquence (acalabrutinib) to treat adult patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia or CLL.

Calquence is a next-generation selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK inhibitor.

The EU approval was based on positive results from two Phase III clinical trials, ELEVATE-TN in patients with previously untreated CLL and ASCEND in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL.

In the trials, Calquence demonstrated superior progression-free survival and favourable tolerability in both previously untreated and relapsed or refractory patients of CLL, the most common type of leukaemia in adults.

The approval follows a recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in July 2020.

Paolo Ghia, investigator of the ASCEND Phase III trial, said, "One of our biggest hurdles in treating chronic lymphocytic leukaemia is finding tolerable treatment options that manage the disease long term, which typically impacts older patients with comorbidities. Today's news marks great progress for patients in Europe, as the Phase III clinical trials for Calquence showed a significant improvement in comparison with current standard treatments."

Calquence is approved for the treatment of CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma in the US and is approved for CLL in several other countries worldwide.

The drug is also approved to treat adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma or MCL who have received at least one prior therapy in the US and several other countries. Calquence is not currently approved for the treatment of MCL in Europe.

Calquence is being assessed in more than 20 AstraZeneca-sponsored clinical trials for the treatment of patients with B-cell malignancies including CLL, MCL, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Waldenström's macroglobulinaemia, follicular lymphoma, and other haematologic malignancies.

