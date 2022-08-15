Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca: DESTINY-Breast02 Results Confirm Efficacy Seen In Previous Trials Of ENHERTU

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC said Enhertu significantly delayed disease progression in DESTINY-Breast02 phase III trial versus physician's choice of treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The trial results confirmed the efficacy and safety profile seen in DESTINY-Breast01 and were consistent with the results seen across the company's broader clinical programme in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK) and AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L).

"As this is the confirmatory trial for our current breast cancer indication in Europe and several other countries, we look forward to sharing these findings with regulatory authorities to add to the body of data for Enhertu for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer," said Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular