AstraZeneca: DESTINY-Breast02 Results Confirm Efficacy Seen In Previous Trials Of ENHERTU

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC said Enhertu significantly delayed disease progression in DESTINY-Breast02 phase III trial versus physician's choice of treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The trial results confirmed the efficacy and safety profile seen in DESTINY-Breast01 and were consistent with the results seen across the company's broader clinical programme in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK) and AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L).

"As this is the confirmatory trial for our current breast cancer indication in Europe and several other countries, we look forward to sharing these findings with regulatory authorities to add to the body of data for Enhertu for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer," said Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.