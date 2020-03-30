AstraZeneca: BRILINTA Reduces Bleeding Complications In Coronary Patients

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said results from two subgroup analyses of the Phase IV independent TWILIGHT trial funded by the company showed BRILINTA monotherapy reduced the risk of clinically relevant bleeding over 12 months compared to aspirin plus BRILINTA in high-risk coronary patients.

Mene Pangalos, EVP, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "Patients who receive dual antiplatelet therapy after a percutaneous coronary intervention have a higher risk of death due to bleeding in the two years after the procedure. These new TWILIGHT data showed that withdrawing aspirin and continuing treatment with BRILINTA alone reduced bleeding complications in high-risk patients, while still maintaining a similar effect on ischemic events."

