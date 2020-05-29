AstraZeneca: ADAURA Trial With Tagrisso Shows Improvement In Disease-free Survival

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported that the detailed results from the phase III ADAURA trial showed the company's Tagrisso (osimertinib) showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival in the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumour resection with curative intent. At two years, 89% of patients in the trial treated with Tagrisso remained alive and disease free versus 53% on placebo, the company said.

In April, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended for the Phase III ADAURA trial to be unblinded two years early based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy. The trial will continue to assess overall survival as a secondary endpoint.

Tagrisso is approved for the 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC in the US, Japan, China, the EU and many other countries around the world.

