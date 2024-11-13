Astrana Health price target raised to $86 from $67 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Astrana Health (ASTH) to $86 from $67 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s largest acquisition to date, Prospect Health, adds incredible firepower to the company’s already-attractive long-term full-risk conversion story.
