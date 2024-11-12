News & Insights

Stocks

Astrana Health Grants Equity Awards to Key Executives

November 12, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Astrana Health ( (ASTH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Astrana Health, Inc. has granted special equity awards to key leadership members under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, aiming to retain talent and boost stockholder returns amid a competitive market. Executive Chairman Kenneth Sim, Vice Chairman Thomas Lam, CEO Brandon Sim, COO/CFO Chandan Basho, and Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar are among those receiving performance and time-based restricted stock and units, ensuring alignment with company goals and rewarding performance.

