Astrana Health (ASTH) Price Target Increased by 18.07% to 44.43

The average one-year price target for Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) has been revised to $44.43 / share. This is an increase of 18.07% from the prior estimate of $37.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from the latest reported closing price of $39.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrana Health. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTH is 0.12%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 33,206K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTH is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,277K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

325 Capital holds 1,839K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 35.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 55.43% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,710K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,028K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 739K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 80.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 35.68% over the last quarter.

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