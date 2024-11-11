Astral Resources Unveils Promising High-Grade Gold Results

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced impressive drill results from its Kamperman Deposit, showcasing high-grade gold intercepts, including 33 meters at 3.75 g/t Au and 6 meters at 12.8 g/t Au. These results suggest significant potential for resource growth at the Feysville Gold Project, positioning Astral for promising future developments. The company is also advancing its drilling programs at the Mandilla Gold Project, with visible gold occurrences already noted.

