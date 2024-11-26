Astral Resources Sees Increased Stake by Nova Scotia

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has seen a significant increase in its substantial holding by The Bank of Nova Scotia and its controlled entities, with voting power rising from 5.02% to 6.58%. This change was driven by a private placement deal involving 21,052,631 shares managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. Investors may want to watch how this increased stake influences Astral’s market dynamics.

