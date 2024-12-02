Astral Resources Prepares for Investor Engagement at Conferences

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL is set to captivate investors as Managing Director Marc Ducler presents at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences in Sydney and Melbourne. These events offer a platform for the company to showcase its plans and engage with shareholders, with options for both in-person attendance and livestream viewing. This move positions Astral Resources to attract attention from the financial community as it aims to build Kalgoorlie’s next major gold producer.

