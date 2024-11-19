News & Insights

Astral Resources NL Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 19, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL announced that all resolutions presented during their Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, were successfully carried. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of share issues and placement facilities. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

