Astral Resources NL Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.
Astral Resources NL announced that all resolutions presented during their Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, were successfully carried. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of share issues and placement facilities. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
